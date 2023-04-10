Greenleaf Trust Purchases Shares of 3,331 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 7.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 1.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NGG opened at $71.31 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About National Grid

Several brokerages recently commented on NGG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($13.66) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.29) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.67.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.