Greenleaf Trust Reduces Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

