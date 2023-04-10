Greenleaf Trust Sells 142,505 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 142,505 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

MFG stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.