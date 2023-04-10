Greenleaf Trust Takes $191,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,340 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 65.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,481,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,494,000 after purchasing an additional 981,339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,910,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,234,000 after purchasing an additional 867,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in News by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,995,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,517,000 after buying an additional 706,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at News

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

