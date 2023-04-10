Greenleaf Trust Takes $191,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of News by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in News by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 110,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in News by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.27 on Monday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

