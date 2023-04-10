Greenleaf Trust Takes $207,000 Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,930,000 after acquiring an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 0.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,270,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $135,865.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,958,711.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 39,208 shares worth $6,367,528. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $166.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average of $161.38. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $177.55.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

