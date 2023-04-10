Greenleaf Trust Takes $90,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.94 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

