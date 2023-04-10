Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 142,505 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 131,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 56,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 110,837 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MFG shares. StockNews.com lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

NYSE MFG opened at $2.91 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.