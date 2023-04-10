Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Greif were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $61.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $74.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.10 per share, with a total value of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,399.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,437 shares of company stock valued at $578,287 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

