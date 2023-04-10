Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) vs. Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Critical Review

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -9.41% 12.44% 10.81% Appian -32.25% -66.82% -25.34%

Risk and Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

68.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Appian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grid Dynamics and Appian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Appian 2 3 4 0 2.22

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 76.55%. Appian has a consensus price target of $45.89, indicating a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Appian.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Appian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $310.48 million 2.76 -$29.21 million ($0.43) -26.67 Appian $467.99 million 6.57 -$150.92 million ($2.08) -20.28

Grid Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Appian. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Appian on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. The company was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.