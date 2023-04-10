Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $26.55 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.87. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

