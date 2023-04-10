Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average of $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

