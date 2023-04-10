Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 3,453 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average is $108.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

