Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.97 on Monday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.