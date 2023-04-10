Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $464,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $359.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

