Harvey Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Apple by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.87. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

