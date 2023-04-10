Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.4% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.