Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.4% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 77,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 54,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.