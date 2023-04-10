Head to Head Review: First Resource Bancorp (FRSB) and Its Peers

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) is one of 168 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare First Resource Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Resource Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 1025 6773 6445 268 2.41

Profitability

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 32.95%. Given First Resource Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Resource Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 25.81% N/A N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 24.57% 12.41% 1.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million $5.63 million 6.77 First Resource Bancorp Competitors $7.83 billion $1.63 billion 8.70

First Resource Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

First Resource Bancorp peers beat First Resource Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

