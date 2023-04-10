Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,244.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,244.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,602 shares of company stock valued at $848,060. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

