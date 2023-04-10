Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $7,306,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 38,238 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,852,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $2,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.7 %

HP opened at $37.18 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

