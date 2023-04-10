Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 192,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

MRK stock opened at $112.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

