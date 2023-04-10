Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 891,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,544 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

