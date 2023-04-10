Hixon Zuercher LLC Sells 10,210 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hixon Zuercher LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average of $145.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

