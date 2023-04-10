Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 982.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hubbell Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

HUBB opened at $221.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $263.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

