Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $848,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,316,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

