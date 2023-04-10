Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

