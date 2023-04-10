Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ingevity worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $90.81.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

