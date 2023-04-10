Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,361,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $28.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $363.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

