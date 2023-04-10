Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

