Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $755,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.22.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $206.13 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Articles

