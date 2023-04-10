Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 10,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Genpact by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at $29,631,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,735,307 over the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

