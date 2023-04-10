Inspire Investing LLC Sells 312 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

NYSE GMED opened at $57.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

