Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,619 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,215. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $234.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.58. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.29.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also

