Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

IBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.8 %

IBP opened at $106.87 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.01%.

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $5,795,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,591,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,435,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

