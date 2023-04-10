Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $511,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $511,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Installed Building Products Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Installed Building Products by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

IBP opened at $106.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.52. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.01%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.