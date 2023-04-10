Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.25.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $511,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $511,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Installed Building Products Price Performance
IBP opened at $106.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.52. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Installed Building Products Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.01%.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
