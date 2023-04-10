International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after purchasing an additional 925,805 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751,284 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.1% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,215,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,192,000 after purchasing an additional 729,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,643,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $91.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

