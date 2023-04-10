Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 252,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 183,900 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 194,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 129,210 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 94,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PGF stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

