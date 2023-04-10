Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IVR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.64%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

