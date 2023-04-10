Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

RYT opened at $267.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $283.21.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

