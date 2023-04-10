Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $51.76 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

