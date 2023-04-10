iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 39.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $6.71 on Monday. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.