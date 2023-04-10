iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Stake Reduced by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iQIYI by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,019,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 173,852 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in iQIYI by 39.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in iQIYI by 51.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.50 and a beta of 0.51. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

