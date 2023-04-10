Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %
IRWD stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $342,345.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,130,549.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $342,345.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,130,549.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,785. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
