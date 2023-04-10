iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEF opened at $100.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

