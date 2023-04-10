iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.44 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.