iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,267,000 after buying an additional 350,883 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,865,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,583,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 138,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,572,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 113,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of REET opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $30.02.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

