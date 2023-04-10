iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,438 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 766.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at $119,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,401.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

