Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $147.16 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $421,036.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $1,492,500 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

