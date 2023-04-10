Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.99 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

